At the Retreat, we have the privilege to provide medicinal cannabis products to all patients who obtain a medical card through the state of Colorado. We are located south of I-25 and Colorado Blvd in the Park Place Plaza. The Retreat offers a wide variety of edibles, concentrates, topicals and flower! We offer our first time patients member pricing along with, monthly and daily sales for members and non-members!
We take pride in our knowledge of product, customer care and service! Come on over and say Hi to The Retreat Staff!