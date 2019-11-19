WELCOME to The Sacred Stem. We take pride in providing our patients with great service, and even better medicine, all of which is always organically grown and 100% pesticide free. We deliver all across the east bay. Please inquire about areas. $40 MINIMUM. We now accept all major CC with a flat transaction/service charge of $5 The Sacred Stem has recieved their type 10 M(Medical) and A(Adult) State of CA Licensees. It is our commitment to operate at the highest level of integrity and transparency under CA State Regulations and to offer our patients and customers the highest levels of service and care. We have the right to refuse business to anyone who does not comply with us. We are a patient focused Recreational/Medical cannabis delivery service for Contra Costa. Healing - Many people are suffering from mental and physical health problems. The healing effects of proper doses of cannabinoids (THC, CBD), permeates through the nervous system impacting receptors controlling movement, pain, memory, appetite, etc. For thousands of years, cannabis has had a wide spectrum of therapeutic applications. Today it holds promise for those with PTSD, Anxiety, MS, Cancer and numerous other illness. In proper doses, cannabis heals the mind and body. Inspiration - Ingesting too much cannabis can result in a hellish experience for some. But in proper doses its known to inspire new and creative ways to move forward. This can help us ascend from our current state of existence. Being high responsibly, allows for space and time to rejuvenate. Positive Change - Cannabis can be vehicle for peace and compromise across ideologies. It can be a platform for embracing diversity. Responsible cannabis use offers enlightenment for many. We are all different and unique, but with cannabis, we share the same positive vibration. Our hope is that cannabis will heal, inspire, and create positive change.