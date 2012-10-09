Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Sensi Seeds strains are the optimum choice for medicinal use, as shown by the decision of the Dutch Bureau of Medicinal Cannabis to use them for the medicinal marijuana supplied to pharmacists throughout the Netherlands.