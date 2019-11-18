Follow
Cozmic Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Black Dog
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bubble Chem
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cannatonic #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolope
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cornbread
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cornbread
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Deathstar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Death Star
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Extreme Cream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Larry OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Loctite
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Motor Boat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pitbull OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pitbull
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunshine #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Gorilla
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Galactic Meds Distillate Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Galactic Meds High CBD RSO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Galactic Meds High THC RSO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Galactic Meds Terp Sauce Distillate Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
Mario Carts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Pure MI Oil Dart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Shop Distillate Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
cannabite fudge brownie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Ayurvanna Organic Coconut Oil
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Ayurvanna Organic Peanut Butter
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Dried Cherry Brownie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Fruity Rice Krispy Treat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Galactic Meds CBD Canna Capsules
from Unknown Brand
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$30Bottle
In-store only
G-Bite brownie / rice krispy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Motorcity Cannabite ICE
from Unknown Brand
200%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Motorcity Cannabite Rainbow Gummies
from Unknown Brand
200%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Motorcity Cannabites (Assortment)
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Ms. Greens Minions
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Ms. Greens Nerd Ropes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Walnut Brownie
from Unknown Brand
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
KING PALM
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only