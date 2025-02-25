DISPENSARY
The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1
Last updated:
About this dispensary
The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1
The Smoky Grass Station is your go-to shop for top-tier cannabis products, offering a wide selection of strains, disposables, edibles, concentrates, and prerolls. Don't miss our Strains of the Month, starting at just $100 an ounce, and take advantage of exclusive deals on popular items. With new promotions and fresh stock arriving regularly, you’ll find everything you need for a premium cannabis experience. Shop in-store or online for unbeatable quality and price at The Smoky Grass Station!
Leafly member since 2024
ATM, Storefront, ADA accessible
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
12pm - 8pm
tuesday
12pm - 8pm
wednesday
12pm - 8pm
thursday
12pm - 8pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
Pickup Info
Today’s hours
Payment: Cash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 12pm ET
