SNAP!
$10 g | $35 1/8 | $50 1/4 | $100 1/2 | $200 1 oz.
-G13 x Hawaiian (S) | Solaris Farms: 18% THC
- Truth Serum (H) | 8|Fold: 18% THC
Prices do not include tax | While supplies last
Loyalty Rewards Program!
Sign us as a Rewards Member to join our bag recycling program
- 1 point for every $1 spent pre-tax
- 25 points = $1 of store credit
- 20 points for every resealable bag
- 1 bag maximum credit per day with purchase
+ 10% Veteran or Wisdom Discount
10% OFF Discounts!
Discounts applied to the following Medical Patients and Retail (Recreational) Rewards Members:
- Wisdom Discount (55+)
- Veterans Discount
- Industry Discount (Rewards Member)
Now Accepting Online Orders!
Visit our website at www.thesourcenv.com to place an order for PICK-UP!
- Short WAIT for Retail (Recreational) Sales
- NO WAIT for Medical Patients
- NO OUTSIDE WAIT for Veterans
Out of State and Country Medical Marijuana Patients Welcome!
- All Medical Patients must provide a valid Federally Issued I.D. or Passport with Medical Marijuana Card or Letter to purchase
- All Retail (Recreational) Customers must a valid Federally Issued I.D. or Passport
Unfortunately, no exceptions will be accepted
Menu prices do not include tax
