B........n on September 24, 2020

I discovered this place a year ago and have been dying for them to open!! I came by their first day open yesterday and was super impressed not only by the quality of cannabis; which they have brands I have never seen in Reno before!! ❤️ But their staff was just awesome and they even gave me 10% off which was a very nice surprise, I will be back every pay day you have got yourself a long term customer!!! Thank you for finally bringing something new to Reno as well!