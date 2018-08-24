Now Open! The Spot 420 Pueblo Dispensary is located in central Pueblo, Colorado, also serving Colorado Springs. For those looking for a dispensary in southern Colorado, come see us at our new central Pueblo dispensary location. We carry high quality cannabis products from vape and concentrates to flower, edibles and more. You'll find your favorite brands at the Spot 420 dispensary in central Pueblo. We service both recreational and medical marijuana (MMJ). Visit our beautiful new dispensary in Pueblo, Colorado or stop by our other locations at The Spot 420 Pueblo West or The Spot 420 in Trinidad. Cash only, ATM on site.