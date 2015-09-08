Crocket420
Very friendly staff and great service!
4.9
10 reviews
First time I went they were very kind and knowledgeable about each strain and all other products they showed! Poe and the team spent a very fair amount of time informing me and others and not once was negative about the questions.
Awesome atmosphere and very knowledgeable staff! You guys are always our 1st stop is not the ONLY! See you soon!
Poe, Rocks it!
Appreciate the 5 Thanks, call again soon.
Every time i have been there, the customer service is outstanding. As well as they are patient with you when you're lost on what to get. I would go back every chance i get. So ppl go see my friends at the spot in Trinidad Co
Good to get great feedback on staff. Thanks for reviewing.
I was so excited to go to my first dispensary and had a great time learning about all the different options. Amy was very knowlegable and helpful. She had honest recommendations and asked all the right questions to guide me to what would give me the best result. I will definitely go back to the spot next time I'm in town!
Glad you enjoyed your first dispensary visit and thanks for the feedback. Call again.
Nice place, Cliff helped me out, super friendly and patient with me!!
Thanks for the great feedback and the 5. Appreciate you taking the time to review.
Amy was very helpful and the location had a great selection
Pleased you like the location and the selection was to your liking.
Lulu is a great budtender.
Our budtender's are very important being central to our customers experience! Thanks for the feedback.
Absolutely wonderful service and great people that work with what you need.
Please you enjoyed The Spot, call again anytime and thanks for the review.