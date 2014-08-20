Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The Spot in Pueblo West is our flagship location and Southern Colorado's largest recreational dispensary. Located just west of U.S. 50 and Purcell Blvd. The Spot is also the closest recreational dispensary to the border of New Mexico and to the Colorado Springs and Fountain area. Please come in to see our state of the art facility, quality products, onsite grow room, and meet our highly educated, friendly bud-tenders! We are honored to be a Best of Pueblo Gold Medal Winner and Best of Colorado Springs.
Who doesn’t want a one stop shop for all things cannabis? If you’re in Southern Colorado, you can count on The Spot 420 Pueblo West to take care of all your cannabis needs in one place. We offer the largest selection of marijuana strains in the state.
At our Pueblo West, Colorado dispensary location, you’ll find a huge selection of cannabis strains, edibles, and more, including:
Located just west of U.S. 50 and Purcell Blvd
The largest selection of cannabis strains in the state
Huge inventory of edibles, including brownies, cookies, gummies, and many more
Popular and potent selection of concentrates
THC-infused topicals including oils, salves, compounds, soaks and health supplements
A wide variety of cannabis accessories, like bongs, pipes, and dab kits
Industry related apparel, Spot Apparel and an exclusive Push’n Weight retailer