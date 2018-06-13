WELCOME TO THE STATION PROVISIONING CENTER We provide a safe, inclusive, and professional environment where patients, both new and existing, are able to learn about the safe and effective use of medicinal cannabis to treat a variety of medical conditions. Our patient-centric approach extends to our wider community, where we add value through acts of service, educational offerings, charitable donations and active civic participation. Our policies and procedures for dispensing medicinal cannabis are compliant with the State of Michigan rules and regulations related to Medical Marijuana.