We carry products from Heavy Hitters, Candescent, dosist, Lowell, Sticky Vape, Dom Pen, Rad, Select, Stiiizy, Khana, Kurvana and a large list of other products in flower, edibles, topical/CBD and vapes/cartridges. Tax included in all prices listed and new patients get 15% off first 2 visits Parking in back of building for convenience! Street parking is also available *21+ for Recreational/Adult-Use* *18+ with valid Dr. recommendation and valid California ID for medicinal patients* What to expect: Our knowledgeable staff, curated product list, and fair market pricing exist to bridge the gap between traditional cannabis, health & wellness, and recreational use. Everyone should have a network of people in the cannabis industry; a network that has the consumers best interest in mind, to help discover what cannabis can do. We choose to include taxes and state-regulated fees into the pricing of the product, so our customers receive no hidden fees with the assurance that the price they see is the price they pay. Daily Deals: Early Bird 9-10am 10% off Happy Hour 2-4:20 10% off Munchie Monday 15% off all edibles Terp Tuesday 15% off all carts, vapes and concentrates Topical Thursday 15% off all Topical products and CBD Flower Friday 15% off all Flower $50 and up Disabled/Veteran/Senior Patients will receive 10% off all purchases, all day, every day.