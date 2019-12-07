102 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 26
Show All 20
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$350
Deals
NEW GROOVE
Valid 12/2/2019 – 1/2/2021
WHEN ITS YOUR FIRST TIME GETTING STICKY, YOU ALWAYS GET 10% OFF!!! *FIRST TIME CUSTOMER DISCOUNT*
YOU MUST BE A FIRST TIME CUSTOMER. CAN NOT BE USED WITH ANOTHER DISCOUNT.
NEW GROOVE
Valid 12/2/2019 – 1/2/2021
WHEN ITS YOUR FIRST TIME GETTING STICKY, YOU ALWAYS GET 10% OFF!!! *FIRST TIME CUSTOMER DISCOUNT*
YOU MUST BE A FIRST TIME CUSTOMER. CAN NOT BE USED WITH ANOTHER DISCOUNT.
All Products
Huckleberry Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Strawberry Firefighter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$21.881.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Blue Magoo BX-2
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Bubba Cheese
from Unknown Brand
27.93%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
21.67%
THC
___
CBD
$151 gram
$151 gram
$26.251.75 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Blue Magoo Cookie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$21.881.75 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Stilton
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$17.51.75 gram
$33.25⅛ ounce
$63¼ ounce
$115.5½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Bootlegger Lavender Badder 1G
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Mint Chocolate Chip Crumble 1G
from Slow Burn
73.6%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Mint Chocolate Chip
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Blue Zkittlez Shatter 1G
from Slow Burn
72.71%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
OG Kush Shatter 1G
from Slow Burn
71.1%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Headband Cart .5G
from Slow Burn
69.95%
THC
0.67%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Grandaddy Purp Cart .5G
from Slow Burn
82.05%
THC
0.31%
CBD
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Birthday Cake Cart .5G
from Slow Burn
71.35%
THC
0.68%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Super Lemon Haze Cart 1G
from Slow Burn
84.68%
THC
0.19%
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Blueberry AK Cart 1G
from Slow Burn
76.34%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Skywalker OG Cart 1G
from Slow Burn
81.81%
THC
0.78%
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Durban Poison Pen .5G
from Slow Burn
87.25%
THC
0.88%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Bubble Gum OG Pen .5G
from Slow Burn
85.24%
THC
0.82%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Strawberry Cough Pen .5G
from Slow Burn
84.24%
THC
0.82%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$40½ gram
$40½ gram
Pineapple Express Sugar 1G
from Slow Burn
88.85%
THC
0.27%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
White Widow HCFSE Badder 1G
from Gnarly Herb Extracts
73.46%
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
Mango Sapphire X White Widow HCFSE Badder
from Gnarly Herb Extracts
64.63%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Blue Dream Caviar Cone
from Dragon Worx
91.5%
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Apple Jack Caviar Cone
from Dragon Worx
91.5%
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Apple Kush Caviar Cone
from Dragon Worx
91.5%
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Maui Waui Moon Rocks
from Dragon Worx
91.5%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Sunset Sherbert Moon Rocks
from Dragon Worx
91.5%
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
3rd Dimension Cart 1G
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Pineapple Express Cart 1G
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Green Crack Cart 1G
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Jilly Bean Cart 1G
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Grape Ape Cart 1G
from Voo Doo
91%
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
15 PCS Grape Gummy 75MG 2.25OZ
from Nature's Key
75mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
$15each
15 PCS Variety Pack Gummy 75MG 2.25OZ
from Nature's Key
75mg
THC
___
CBD
$15each
$15each
10 PCS Cherry Limeade 250MG Gummy 1.5OZ
from Nature's Key
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
10 PCS Berry Heaven 250MG Gummy 1.5OZ
from Nature's Key
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
10 PCS Sour Green Apple 250MG 1.5OZ
from Nature's Key
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
$30each
10 PCS Strawberry Gummy 250MG THC/100MG CBD 1.5OZ
from Nature's Key
250mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$30each
$30each
15 PCS Fruit Flavored Vegan Gummies 375MG CBD/15MG THC 2.25OZ (25:1)
from Nature's Key
15mg
THC
375mg
CBD
$27each
$27each
123