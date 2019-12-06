Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Roll in so you can Roll up and RELAX!!! Don't forget about our 9pm-11pm special!!
About
Southside Lawton's newest family owned and operated dispensary. We offer top quality flower, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges and much more. We believe in the healing benefits of marijuana and our budtenders will help find what is perfect for you!