The Store is officially OPEN!
We're a licensed and professional Medical Marijuana Dispensary serving the MMJ Patients of Northern Michigan.
Come say "High" and welcome us to the neighborhood! We're excited to be here and it's an honor to serve the MMJ Patients of Au Gres! We have a lot of awesome products, crazy deals, & a professionally and friendly staff to show you every step of the way!