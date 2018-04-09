Zache159
You know tbh, the site says, opening soon, leafly says they just opened, yet there's 1000 reviews, and I can garentee, 90% of them are chumped up reviews for good ratings. If you're charging any where near what the dispos near me are charging, you might wanna rethink your business plan. Cause you're a medical provisioning center, so it's safe to say, that that alone should mean. That the people going there, should be paying less than street price, yet, yall charge more than street price, and cant verify anything about your flower, or anything.