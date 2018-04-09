Jimmyj313 on September 20, 2018

I was in here on Sunday bought a cartridge for my vape pen left it in my cupboard stored standing straight up I go to put it on my ooze pen when I felt something sticky... That's when I noticed the glass tank was not all the way down around the O-rings to the metal base I tried tightening the top which will not get any tighter than what it is like it's stripped and keeps turning so I call the store today to let them know the lady basically told me that they've been having problems with them but because it's been more than 48 hours basically I'm out $50 for what I purchased I hate leaving negative complaints but at the same time for the store employees to know that there's a problem and do nothing about it will definitely stop me from returning