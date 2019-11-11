Follow
THE STRAIN STATION TULSA
9182928777
34 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 27
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$330
Deals
ALL SENIORS AND VETS 10% OFF ALL FLOWER PURCHASES!!
Valid 8/15/2019 – 1/1/2020
ALL SENIORS AND VETS 10% OFF ALL FLOWER PURCHASES!!
DISCOUNT IS FOR FLOWER PURCHASES ONLY!!
ALL SENIORS AND VETS 10% OFF ALL FLOWER PURCHASES!!
Valid 8/15/2019 – 1/1/2020
ALL SENIORS AND VETS 10% OFF ALL FLOWER PURCHASES!!
DISCOUNT IS FOR FLOWER PURCHASES ONLY!!
Staff picks
ANIMAL COOKIES (HYBRID)
from SSTRAIN
24%
THC
1%
CBD
Girl Scout Cookies and indica hybri
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SUNDAE SHERBERT (HYBRID) 50%/50%
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie
Strain
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GUAVA OG
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Sativa Dominant Hybrid (60% Sativa/
Strain
$161 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13 (HYBRID)
from SSTATION
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Hybrid - 50% Sativa /50% Indica TH
Strain
$181 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
COWBOY CART GMO COOKIES (1000mg)
from Cowboy Cannabis
92%
THC
1%
CBD
GG4 x Cookies and Cream.
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
COWBOY CART ROCKSTAR (1000MG)
from Cowboy Cannabis
93%
THC
1%
CBD
OG Kush X LA Confidential.
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
SOUR DIESEL PREROLL (1GRAM)
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Purple Thai X Afghani Indica
Strain
$7each
In-store only
HARD CORE OG (1000MG)
from Cowboy Cannabis
93%
THC
1%
CBD
Big Bud x DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
All Products
AK-47
from GORILLA GARDENS LLC
24%
THC
1%
CBD
HYBRID (SATIVA DOM)
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
BENEVOLENCE (HYBRID)
from SSTRAIN
23%
THC
1%
CBD
Mendo Breath #UV x Mendodawg
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Arise (Hybrid) Sativa Dominant
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
1%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid (60% Indica)
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GRAND PAPAYA (HYBRID)
from PHB GROWERS
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Mango strain and crossed Citral #13
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ALIEN DAWG (HYBRID)
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
1%
CBD
75% I/25% S
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from SSTATION
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocola
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
FORBIDDEN FRUIT
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
1%
CBD
75% indica/25% sativa
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
CINDY 99
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
1%
CBD
70% indica/30% sativa
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SUNDAE STRUDEL
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
1%
CBD
85% indica/15% sativa ratio.
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
TINA
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
1%
CBD
White Widow X Northern Lights #5
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SNOOP DOGG OG (1000MG)
from Cowboy Cannabis
92%
THC
1%
CBD
Hindu Kush x Skunk
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
DIAMONDS (CINDY99) 1GRAM (SATIVA)
from Unknown Brand
94%
THC
1%
CBD
SATIVA DOMINANT
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
RAINBOW RINGS (5PC) 50MG (10MG EA)
from SPARTAN HERB
50mg
THC
1mg
CBD
UNKNOWN
Strain
$19.99each
In-store only
SPICY MANGO (5PCS) 50MG (10MG/EA)
from SPARTAN HERB
50mg
THC
1mg
CBD
UNKNOWN
Strain
$25each
In-store only
BANANA CHIPS
from SPARTAN HERB
50mg
THC
1mg
CBD
UNKNOWN
Strain
$25each
In-store only
LEMON DROPS (5PCS) 50MG (10MG/EA)
from SPARTAN HERB
50mg
THC
1mg
CBD
UNKNOWN
Strain
$25each
In-store only
SOUR GUMMIES (5PCS) 50MG (10MG EA)
from SPARTAN HERB
50mg
THC
1mg
CBD
UNKNOWN
Strain
$19.99each
In-store only
PINEAPPLE BITES (5PCS) 50MG (10MG PER PC)
from SPARTAN HERB
50mg
THC
1mg
CBD
UNKNOWN
Strain
$19.99each
In-store only
SOUR STRIPS (5PCS) 50MG (10MG/EA)
from SPARTAN HERB
50mg
THC
1mg
CBD
UNKNOWN
Strain
$19.99each
In-store only
Gorilla G.
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
1%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$7each
In-store only
NORTHERN LIGHTS
from Twisted Extracts
24%
THC
1%
CBD
Northern Lights #5
Strain
$7each
In-store only
CINDY 99
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
1%
CBD
OG Kush X Durban Poison
Strain
$7each
In-store only
KALIFA KUSH
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Indica Dominant Hybrid(40%S/60%I)
Strain
$7each
In-store only
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS PREROLL (1GRAM)
from Twisted Extracts
19%
THC
1%
CBD
Jack Herer and AK 47
Strain
$7each
In-store only
SNOOP DOGG VAPE CART (1 GRAM)
from RESERVED
94%
THC
1%
CBD
Lemon OG and Sour Diesel
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
ASSORTED CLONES (FEMALE)
from SSTATION
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only