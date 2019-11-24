Follow
Pickup available
The Superior Dispensary
Pickup available
602-926-9100
280 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 149
Show All 48
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$294
Deals
WAX WEDNESDAY
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/29/2019
B2G1 on all superior concentrates. B2G1 on Superior and Premium Shelf 1/8's flower! Support Locally owned business ; MENU @ https://thesuperiordispensary.com/
ATM ON SITE
WAX WEDNESDAY
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/29/2019
B2G1 on all superior concentrates. B2G1 on Superior and Premium Shelf 1/8's flower! Support Locally owned business ; MENU @ https://thesuperiordispensary.com/
ATM ON SITE
Staff picks
MAC - Miracle Alien Cookies
from Superior Organics
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$15.651 gram
$15.651 gram
$46.04⅛ ounce
$82.87¼ ounce
$156.84½ ounce
$294.651 ounce
All Products
Pure Products - Gelato # 33
from Pure Products USA
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
$119.71½ ounce
$220.991 ounce
SUPERIOR ORGANICS - KUSH MINTS & TRUE OG
from Superior Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
KUSH MINTS & TRUE OG
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Dutchie Pre Pack Pre Rolls
from Dutchie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GDP
Strain
$41.43⅛ ounce
$41.43⅛ ounce
Dutchie Pre Pack Pre Rolls GDP
from Dutchie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$41.431 gram
$41.431 gram
Dutchie Pre Pack Pre Rolls Headband
from Dutchie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$41.43⅛ ounce
$41.43⅛ ounce
Dutchie Pre Pack Pre Rolls Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Dutchie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$41.43⅛ ounce
$41.43⅛ ounce
Pre Pack Pre Rolls
from Dutchie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg
Strain
$41.43⅛ ounce
$41.43⅛ ounce
Pre Pack Pre Rolls
from Dutchie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$41.43⅛ ounce
$41.43⅛ ounce
Pre Packed Pre Rolls
from Dutchie
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Flaming Cookies
Strain
$41.43⅛ ounce
$41.43⅛ ounce
Cherry Alien Dawg
from HiBuddy Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
CHERRY ALIEN DAWG
Strain
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
$110.52½ ounce
$202.571 ounce
Northern Lights x Haze
from HiBuddy Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights #5 x Haze
Strain
$27.62⅛ ounce
$27.62⅛ ounce
$92.08½ ounce
$161.141 ounce
Purple Punch
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$135½ ounce
$135½ ounce
SUPERIOR ORGANICS - GSC
from Superior Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34.99⅛ ounce
$34.99⅛ ounce
$69.98¼ ounce
$202.571 ounce
SUPERIOR ORGANICS - PINK KUSH
from Superior Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$11.971 gram
$11.971 gram
$40.52⅛ ounce
$147.32½ ounce
$257.831 ounce
SUPERIOR ORGANICS - TROPICANA COOKIES (TOP SELLER)
from Superior Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$11.971 gram
$11.971 gram
$40.52⅛ ounce
$78.27¼ ounce
$151.5½ ounce
$257.11 ounce
SUPERIOR ORGANICS ORIGINAL GLUE (F.K.A GG4)
from Superior Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$11.971 gram
$11.971 gram
$40.52⅛ ounce
$151.5½ ounce
$257.11 ounce
SUPERIOR ORGANICS - SOUR DIESEL
from Superior Organics
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$11.971 gram
$11.971 gram
$40.52⅛ ounce
$78.27¼ ounce
$151.5½ ounce
$257.11 ounce
SUPERIOR ORGANICS (TAHOE OG)
from Superior Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$11.971 gram
$11.971 gram
$40.52⅛ ounce
$82.87¼ ounce
$151.93½ ounce
$257.831 ounce
Venom - Cartridge - Slurricane - 500mg
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Slurricane
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Venom - Cartridge - Monster Cookies - 500mg
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Monster Cookies
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Venom - Cartridge - Jesus Juice - 500mg
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus
Strain
$23.02½ gram
$23.02½ gram
Venom - Cartridge - Face Off OG - 500mg
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Off OG
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
Venom - Cartridge - Dr. Who - 500mg
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$25½ gram
$25½ gram
MPX Melting Point Extracts Madman OG Live Resin
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.851 gram
$59.851 gram
Venom Extracts Shatter- Cinderella 99
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$24.861 gram
$24.861 gram
Venom Extracts Shatter-Jack Flash
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Flash
Strain
$24.861 gram
$24.861 gram
Venom Extracts Shatter-Durban Poison
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$24.861 gram
$24.861 gram
Venom Extracts Shatter - Candy Land
from Venom Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$24.861 gram
$24.861 gram
MPX-Sundae Knight Live Resin
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.851 gram
$59.851 gram
MPX-Purple Triangle Live Resin
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.851 gram
$59.851 gram
ZONKA - ROSIN GMO
from Zonka Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.441 gram
$41.441 gram
ZONKA - ROSIN DOSIDOS
from ZONKA
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.441 gram
$41.441 gram
ZONKA - ROSIN SOUR TANGIE
from ZONKA
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.441 gram
$41.441 gram
ZONKA - ROSIN STRAWBERRY COOKIES
from ZONKA
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.441 gram
$41.441 gram
ZONKA - ROSIN GDP
from ZONKA
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.441 gram
$41.441 gram
MPX- Live Resin Sauce Tangieland
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.851 gram
$59.851 gram
MPX- Live Resin Sauce Meat Breath
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.851 gram
$59.851 gram
VAPEN EXTRACTS - MARY OG
from VAPEN EXTRACTS
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.071 gram
$34.071 gram
VAPEN EXTRACTS - PHOENIX OG
from VAPEN EXTRACTS
___
THC
___
CBD
$34.071 gram
$34.071 gram
1234567