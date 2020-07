Omg. The service was amazing and so friendly and I am definitely coming back. Prices are good but wouldn’t mind a little more selection

Dispensary said:

Thank you for your review of The Underground. We appreciate your feedback as it helps us better serve you and others in the future. As we continue to grow, so will our inventory. Our slow approach to product purchases is to ensure we are selecting the best product available from the AGLC prior to putting it on our shelves. We hope to see you soon.