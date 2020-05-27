6........6 on September 15, 2020

Great customer service but at around i think i was short changed and i cant guarentee because of vague receipt i came in expecting the menu online to be similar when its completely different percentage so the strains i bought were much weaker than expected so i returned one and got $40 plus some change(roughly3$), but when i exchanged i had to give them an extra 20$ because it was 55 and i got roughly 5$ back, im just wondering what happend to the roughly 3 $ id be willing to change my review (i wanted to msg them but it doesnt seem to work)