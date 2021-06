The Verb always has high quality menu options. Carefully curated offerings, of supreme cannabis. They don't overwhelm you with everything on the market, just to say they have the "biggest menu". Their staff is passionate and knowledgeable about the products they are selling. They are friendly, and patient, willing to take the time to discuss and suggest options to get the best results that you are looking for. I have never had an issue with a pre-order or a walk-in shopping experience. This dispensary is not just in it for the money either, they are adding to the local community! Donating to the food bank, other local charities and getting involved in downtown happenings. I will continue to support this small local dispensary.