Note: Product availability is subject to change. Contact our friendly staff at 505-280-2814 to confirm. Operated by nurses, we provide New Mexico patients safe access to quality cannabis medicine. This path to wellness starts when you walk through our door. Once you sign up as a patient with Verdes, you are given a free gram sample or pre-roll, so as you can begin to identify what works best for you. Verdes carries a large variety of products including edibles, tinctures, salves and, of course our flowers. All our medicine is grown pesticide free and with the utmost care. Visit our second location, now open in Rio Rancho: 2320 Grande Blvd. SE, Unit B Rio Rancho, NM 87124