Deals
Broken Coast is small batch, single room, single strain, grown indoors, hand trimmed with a naturally slow cure. Established in 2013, they acquired the 4th license in BC to cultivate cannabis & the 12th license in Canada. They have a bespoke facility situated on the shores of the Salish Sea and the emerald rainforests of Vancouver Island. They continue to develop & cultivate the highest grade cannabis, and strive to uphold the quality and reputation that BC bud has earned worldwide. The Village Bloomery currently has their Keats, Quadra, Saturna, Savary, Stryker and Gabriola available at 20%-30% off.
