Follow
The Village Bloomery
1-877-326-3569
Qwest Week!
Valid 11/18/2019 – 11/25/2019
This week we're featuring Kootenay grown bud from Qwest in Creston, BC nourished with pure mountain water. Eighths are 20% off & Pre-rolls are 15% off - Wedding Breath, Strawberry Cough & Ice-Cream Cake. This high quality flower covered in trichomes will boost your weekend fun.
We're unable to combine this offer with others. Kindly be aware of the BC Cannabis Retail Store regulations: A licensee must not sell non-medical cannabis at a price lower than the price they paid to purchase the non-medical cannabis from the Liquor Distribution Branch. Loyalty programs of any kind are not permitted. A licensee may adjust prices at any time throughout the day, but the price must never go below the minimum price as outlined above.