Located in the heart of downtown Boulder, The Village Green Society offers some of the finest cannabis available in Colorado. We are a recreational dispensary, open to anyone 21+ with a valid state ID/passport. We have customer parking spots directly behind the shop. Can't find us? Look for the little house with the beautiful nature mural on the corner of 16th Street and Spruce Street! In addition to classic flower, we also have a wide variety of edibles, topicals, concentrates, and CBD products. Our friendly, knowledgeable budtenders can help you find exactly the kind of cannabis experience that you’re looking for.