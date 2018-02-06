*CURRENT FLOWER PRICES SHOWN ON MENU DO NOT INCLUDE 20% SALES TAX* The Vth LMNT is an organization dedicated to providing Oregon consumers with the finest artisanal cannabis products the state has to offer. We strive to uphold a standard of excellence and always put our customers first. Combining a wide product catalog and a love for educating customers, we will always guide our patients to the best choice. With our promise of dedicated service and a passion for medicinal cannabis, we always guarantee a worthwhile experience!