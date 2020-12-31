The We Store - 1565 Wyandotte St E
The We Store - 1565 Wyandotte St E
Our team works together diligently to stand head and shoulders above all competition in terms of customer service and care. We have a large variety of products where accurate cannabis information is offered to our customers. We make a commitment to sensible pricing. We have 6 convenient locations all with parking and easy access. Come visit us at 1595 Wyandotte St E in Windsor Ontario.
1595 Wyandotte St E, Windsor, ON
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-6pm
