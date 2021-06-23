592 products | Last updated:
The We Store - Lakeshore
Our team works together diligently to stand head and shoulders above all competition in terms of customer service and care. We have a large variety of products where accurate cannabis information is offered to our customers. We make a commitment to sensible pricing. We have 6 convenient locations all with parking and easy access. Come visit us at 1303 Essex County Rd 22 Unit 180 in Belle River, ON
Leafly member since 2021
1303 Essex County Rd 22 Unit 180, Belle River, ON
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontCanada lpmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
9am-11pm
10am-10pm
