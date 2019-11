Welcome to the Wellness Earth Energy Dispensary, where we dispense earth energy for our patient wellness. A first class Medical Marijuana Clinic centrally located in Studio City. We provide our patients with the highest quality medical marijuana with a tremendous amount of compassion. We take pride in everything from our quality of meds to the very friendly informative staff, together we can find you the right meds for each of your special needs. M10-18-0000265-TEMP, A10-18-0000221-TEMP