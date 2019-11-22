Located in Tulsa's Pearl District on Studio Row, The Wellness Pharm helps you from Farm to Pharm. We are proud to carry our grow by The Wellness Factory, Cannabis Rex, & many more. Guided by the expertise of long-standing professionals from Tulsa, OK, and established growers from California, The Wellness Pharm provides the highest quality flower, concentrates & edibles. We cultivate award-winning strains from Los Angeles at our Tulsa location on Studio Row. We carry a wide array of flower, tools & accessories. Easy access from Downtown Tulsa, Utica & Midtown. Open Monday-Saturday. At The Wellness Pharm we have a focus on helping you understand how medical cannabis can help you deal with a number of health issues. Medical marijuana doesn’t cure any issues but it can help you deal with symptoms from a number of health problems. We wanted to share a few of the medical issues that cannabis impacts & what products might be a fit. We work hard to provide you the highest quality plants, concentrates, & edibles! Our Company: As a vertically integrated business, we exercise full control of our product. From seedling to packaging, we closely monitor all aspects of our plant growth and are fully knowledgeable on the products we sell in our store. Owned and operated by established Tulsans from a wide range of industries—including restaurant entrepreneurs, veterans, legal and manufacturing professionals—The Wellness Pharm has created a state-of-the-art foundation for growing and managing Cannabis. With a core focus on product quality and consistency, our process includes controlled lighting, irrigation, and ZERO toxic pesticides. We pair this with comprehensive surveillance and security systems, ensuring a safe environment for all of our valued patients.