Follow
The Wellness Pharm
(918) 551-6645
Strain of the Day ~ PATIENTS PICK ~ P.B. INDUSTRIES (5G LIMIT)
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/24/2019
Pick from Sativa dominant strain SFV good for pain or BLACK JACK a Indica dominant strain! (5g limit)
SOTD now OTD pricing... $12 - 1g $24 - 2g $35 - 3g $47 - 4g $58 - 5g
Accessories 10% OFF!! New stock: Dab straws/tools, silicone bongs/pipes, nectar collectors & glass pipes
Valid 11/23/2019 – 11/24/2019
Upgrade your sessions with easy to clean/hard to break silicone pieces..