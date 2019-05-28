TreyTrey929
great place really good flower an wax
4.8
10 reviews
Great help
Thank you! Our budtenders do all they can to help you find the right products for your unique needs.
One of my favorite places to shop! Great staff, amazing flower, and awesome deals!! 💚
Thank you! That's what we love to hear! See you again soon!
My favorite dispensary. The people are really nice and helpful. Plus they’re the only place I know that lets me stack my veterans discount with all there other discounts.
Thank you for your service. We appreciate you trusting us with your wellness needs.
great deals greatvmeds
Thank you! We hope to see you again soon!
nice place
Hey Lerrea! Thanks so much for the awesome review. Glad to hear you had a great experience & we hope to see you again soon! -The Wellness Pharm Staff
I broke my arm and had surgery. Been in pain until today. Tried the KoKo Puffs and all I can say is it was instant relief😌 Thank you!
Oh wow Sherry! We hope you are on the mend! Koko Puffs is great for pain relief, it's one of our favorites! WE look forward to seeing you in the store without your cast :) - The Wellness Pharm Staff
Come all the time love it. Flower quality is always on point
Thank you Katy! We're proud to carry our own Wellness Pharm & Cannabis Rex flower. We hope to see you again soon! -TWP Team
everyone is so friendly and I love the atmosphere just a good place to come and get your medicine
SoonerFreak, we love you to love us! Thanks for such a great review. Our team tries to give you the best medical experience possible. Thank you for letting us help you find your way to wellness. - TWP Team
great flower everytime and always good Customer service.
Cass, thank you! We have a focus on our customer service & it's always great to hear it's working! See you again soon we hope! -TWP