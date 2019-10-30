Welcome to the medical division of Sacred Seed (recreational is in the same building)! We are an independently owned, medical marijuana dispensary that specializes in small batch, craft cannabis for the connoisseur that needs/wants only the best medicine. Come out & experience an integrity driven dispensary that’s been setting the bar since 2009 in this ever changing cannabis game. Everything Sacred Seed grows is cared for by hand. We offer the finest flower, concentrates, edibles, hash carts & everything in between! At Sacred Seed you get great products, knowledgeable staff members and of course a safe, friendly environment all designed with you, the patient, in mind. We do everything ourselves; grow, trim, sell and handle the administration of the company. So, if you want to support an independently owned, small business then Sacred Seed is the shop for you! It's a privilege to have the opportunity of earning your business! First-Time patients get 15% Off your ENTIRE order!!! Fr33 smells ALL day.Fr33 Sacred Swag surprise w/any purchase (Sacred Seed branded sticker, pen or match book, etc...) OH! And if you didn't hear yet, ALL taxes included in the prices listed! Stop in & check us out. Connoisseur Quality, Value Pricing. Come & Taste the Difference!