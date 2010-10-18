BzMama on March 11, 2019

I have Been a loyal customer, shopping almost exclusively at SS for 6 years, two as a medical patient. I lost my drivers license, got a temporary one, was waiting on the permanent one to come in the mail, any day.I went in with the temporary ID on “member appreciation day” and was refused service due to the fact that my STATE ISSUED ID was a temporary. I understand that they have to follow some silly law, I get that; what I don’t get is that they would not let me come back (once I get the PERMANENT one in the mail) for my discount. I have to wait an entire week to get my awesome discount. Not cool Sacred Seed, where’s the appreciation there!?