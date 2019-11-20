Follow
Food Drive
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/25/2019
From 11/1 - 12/24, we will be collecting non-perishable food items for donation to support Saint Killian Social Ministry. Receive $1 off (up to $5 max) your purchase that day, for every item you bring for donation to that day's visit.
Discount can be stacked with any current discount you may receive from The Botanist. Donations may be made at multiple visits during the 11/1 - 12/24 timeframe. Each visit in which you provide non-perishable food items for donation will be eligible to receive the discount.
All Products
Aqua Vape EF(80) 2:1
from PharmaCann
66%
THC
34%
CBD
$500.5/ml
Blue Vape Hybrid EF(90) 20:1
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$750.5/ml
Blue Vape Indica EF(90) 20:1
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$750.5/ml
Blue Vape Sativa EF(90) 20:1
from PharmaCann
95%
THC
5%
CBD
$750.5/ml
Green Vape EF(80) 1:1
from PharmaCann
50%
THC
50%
CBD
$500.5/ml
Blue Chewable Tablet 20:1
from matter.
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$50each
Green Chewable Tablet 1:1
from matter.
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$50each
Balance 1:1 Lotion
from Etain
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$95each
BOOST Tincture 20:1
from The Botanist
285mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$651
SYMMETRY Tincture 1:1
from The Botanist
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$651
Head + Heal Hemp CBD Salve – Unscented - Small
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$16.31each
Head + Heal Hemp CBD Lotion – Unscented – 600 mg
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
$48.64each
Balance Oral Spray 1:1
from Etain
250mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$105each
Balance Powder 1:1
from Etain
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$105each
Balance Tincture 1:1 (Large)
from Etain
230mg
THC
230mg
CBD
$165each
Balance Vape Small 1:1
from Etain
117mg
THC
117mg
CBD
$85each
Dolce Tincture 1:20 (Large)
from Etain
35mg
THC
350mg
CBD
$110each
Dolce Tincture 1:20 (Small)
from Etain
17mg
THC
170mg
CBD
$60each
Forte Oral Spray 20:1
from Etain
350mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$105each
Forte Powder 20:1
from Etain
300mg
THC
6mg
CBD
$75each
Aqua Oral Solution 2:1
from PharmaCann
240mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$7030ml bottle
Blue Capsules 20:1 Extra Strength (20/bottle)
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$5020 ct
Blue Capsules 20:1 Extra Strength (60/bottle)
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$13560 ct
Blue Capsules 20:1 Regular Strength (20/bottle)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$3020 ct
Blue Capsules 20:1 Regular Strength (60/bottle)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
0.5mg
CBD
$8060 ct
Blue Oral Solution 20:1
from PharmaCann
285mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$7030ml bottle
Green Capsules 1:1 Extra Strength (20/bottle)
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
9.5mg
CBD
$9020 ct
Green Capsules 1:1 Extra Strength (60/bottle)
from PharmaCann
9.5mg
THC
9.5mg
CBD
$25060 ct
Green Capsules 1:1 Regular Strength (20/bottle)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$5020 ct
Green Capsules 1:1 Regular Strength (60/bottle)
from PharmaCann
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$13560 ct
Green Oral Solution 1:1
from PharmaCann
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$7030ml bottle
Lime Oral Solution 1:4
from PharmaCann
2mg
THC
8mg
CBD
$7030ml bottle
