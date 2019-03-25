photogirllie on November 24, 2019

Intake process as a first time consumer is a little long, but it may have been the day I arrived. There were like 5 other patients ahead of me for intake. I was truly impressed with the cleanliness of the pharmacy, they offered me water while I waited to be educated on the different medicine they carry. Their medication is excellent and definitely high quality (no pun intended). I wish the price for the chewable tablets was slightly lower, as I utilize them quite often. Nonetheless, the staff are very friendly, courteous, and caring. A true customer service oriented store. I highly recommend the Botanist to anyone needing a dispensary!