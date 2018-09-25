Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The Botanist is a unique cannabis dispensary rooted in education, community, and experience. We’re inspired by the possibilities for healing that manifest within a single plant, and that inspiration has led us to create a patient-centric experience for every patient, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.