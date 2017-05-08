Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Conveniently located off i-90 at exit 149 in George, we are the closest cannabis store to the Gorge Ampitheater and Cave B Winery. We carry a wide variety of premium cannabis products from the best producers in the state. Our knowledgeable budtenders welcome you to The Grass Station. You'll be glad you rolled up.