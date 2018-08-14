The Green Solution is home to the industry's finest flower, cannabis products, and accessories, and now Colorado's favorite dispensary is coming to Sheridan (at Federal between Dartmouth and Hampden)! You'll be delighted by our selection, and you'll find everything you need at this location just southwest of Denver near Englewood. Whether you're shopping at River Point at Sheridan, hiking at Bear Creek Lake Park, or catching a show at The Gothic Theatre, The Green Solution Sheridan is your nearby, one-stop shop for all your cannabis needs.