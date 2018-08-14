Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The Green Solution is home to the industry's finest flower, cannabis products, and accessories, and now Colorado's favorite dispensary is coming to Sheridan (at Federal between Dartmouth and Hampden)! You'll be delighted by our selection, and you'll find everything you need at this location just southwest of Denver near Englewood. Whether you're shopping at River Point at Sheridan, hiking at Bear Creek Lake Park, or catching a show at The Gothic Theatre, The Green Solution Sheridan is your nearby, one-stop shop for all your cannabis needs.