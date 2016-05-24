stoneyjen651 on June 19, 2018

Great layout and selection. They break up the store into different sections depending on what you are looking for. Very good prices as well and a nice range of priced products. When I got a couple new cartridges I also upgraded my vape pen. The budtender said to keep my receipt in case my pen failed and the packaging etc. when I got home and looked at the receipt she only rang up my cartridges and not the pen so I don’t have proof of buying it. I also think I was over charged but don’t know for sure.