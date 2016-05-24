Adameilerman7
Great service, and best prices in town. Been comming her for a year.
4.6
10 reviews
Not only do I live really close to it, I just love the employees. It's like that small town feeling because they are not a giant store. So they are personable. And the quality is there, at a fantastic price. Best store in town.
I love Hidden Joint! They have the best edibles.
Great staff, whose knowledgable on what's in stock and very informative on what they would recommend. Awesome atmosphere and very friendly people.
Nice selection and assortment of products! Went in for some dabs and left excited to go home and try what I had got! I’ll definitely swing back in
Best Spot in town..
Great layout and selection. They break up the store into different sections depending on what you are looking for. Very good prices as well and a nice range of priced products. When I got a couple new cartridges I also upgraded my vape pen. The budtender said to keep my receipt in case my pen failed and the packaging etc. when I got home and looked at the receipt she only rang up my cartridges and not the pen so I don’t have proof of buying it. I also think I was over charged but don’t know for sure.
Dopest dope on the market for half the price. Very proud to call this place my bud store!
Best prices in town. I have purchased elsewhere many times then found the same strain or joint, etc here for up to 50% less. If u haven’t stopped in this is definitely a diamond in the rough. I’ve seen more impressive store layouts but nothing else compared to the quality for the price u get at Hidden Joint.
love the prices and the people