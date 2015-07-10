Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Visit us in Kenmore at the top of Lake Washington and check out our carefully curated cannabis. We're proud to serve Kenmore, Bothell, Lake City, Shoreline, Kirkland, Juanita and Woodinville. Located right on Highway 522 above the Burke Gilman Trail, we're an easy stop on your bike or car commute. We look forward to seeing you!