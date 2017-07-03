Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Call Bridgewater Location (Medical Only): 508-296-9250
Call Great Barrington Location (Medical & Recreational): 413-650-5527
Located in scenic Bridgewater, right off Route 24, Theory Wellness welcomes Massachusetts medical patients to our dispensary. Committed to quality, Theory is focused on small batches and unique genetics, striving to develop and provide the most effective and diverse range of strains and products for patients in Massachusetts. Our Bridgewater location will remain Medical only.