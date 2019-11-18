Follow
Theory Wellness - Bridgewater
(508)-296-9250
Deal of the Week!
Valid 11/18/2019 – 11/25/2019
Buy 1 gram of concentrates and receive a $1 pre-roll!
This deal will run from 11/18/19 - 11/24/19!
20% Off First Time Patient
Valid 7/6/2017
On your first visit, take 20% off your total purchases!
$25 Referral Program
Valid 7/21/2017
Receive $25 every time you refer a patient who has not yet visited Theory. Here is how it works: Step 1: Pick up your referral cards at Theory Step 2: Pass out your cards Step 3: When a new patient arrives at Theory with your referral card, $25 will be automatically credited to your account.
$25 credit can be used for purchase of any Theory products, on a transaction of $26 or more. Referral cards must be received in-store, in order to credit your account.