Jewelz22 on October 26, 2019

Hey folks at Theory... Whoever decides what to grow/buy, set the prices at and decides which products are sold, HAS TO GO! How are you going to buy from another dispensary and charge $20 more a quarter?? Now another dispensary also carries GTI brand flower which is way better than theory’s and cheaper! Still pricey but cheaper. Prices should already be coming down, not getting higher for inferior product! They are selling flower from Mayflower which isnt that great to begin with. Then they’re charging $10 more for the same crap flower that they bought from a shitty cultivator/dispensary! Shame on you! Who’s going to be the first dispensary to charge $100 a half??? Can go to a Maine dispensary and get a half for $100 easy! Your flower looks great but it aint that great let me tell you. When u have more thc than thca then it may be worth $80 a quarter and $125 a half. U greedy jerks who rush the drying n curing process so much you dint even get the full potential of the weed!! Thats why its all THCA instead of THC! It takes a couple weeks to be dried. U guys are too greedy! They say the pot bow is 20x stronger than the 60s. Its funny that i still see places growing flower and they test at 8-12% and they’re charging $3-400 a zip?!!! Those were the thc levels in the 60sman! How canu justify charging so much?? Just because the flower looks beautiful doesnt mean its any good!! Weed nowadays doesn’t even stink up the room like it used to! Put a gram in ur pocket and the whole room would be wondering what that delicious smell is! I smoke two joints in a row of their wedding cake and my buddy who stopped by 10mins later couldn’t even smell the weed still!?? Something isnt right with how all the weed is THCA VS THC!! Someone needs to be learned on what the hell theyre doing and get the ph levels to where they need to be! All that money n equipment and u still suck at growing! I grew n lived in Colorado for 10 years and the mids are 10x better tastier n smellier than the best dispensary weed in this state! Embarrassing guys