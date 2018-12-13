Obsessed with quality, we cultivate cannabis in small batches using unique genetics sourced from breeders around the world. We take great care to ensure the highest quality cannabis products across our diverse menu. We use the same harvested flower to make concentrates, preserving the aromatic qualities as they were intended to be. Our edibles, tinctures, and topicals are all dose standardized to ensure your experience is always consistent. We guarantee that all of our cannabis is contaminant-free as a result of rigorous independent lab testing. Our team is a culmination of farmers, scientists, thinkers, and makers to ensure the highest quality experience that adult use cannabis can offer. Be the first to know about our opening day by joining our mailing list here: https://www.theorywellness.org/recreational-dispensaries/