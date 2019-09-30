Theory Wellness - Great Barrington Medical
First Time Visit Special
Valid 9/26/2017 – 2/2/2022
20% off your first visit to Theory Wellness.
First Time Visit Special
Valid 9/26/2017 – 2/2/2022
20% off your first visit to Theory Wellness.
Cherry Cookies
from Unknown Brand
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Cookies
Strain
$161 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MAC #1
from Unknown Brand
24.9%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fuego
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ACDC
from Unknown Brand
3.5%
THC
8%
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Batter: Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$50½ g
In-store only
Shatter: CBD 3D
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Sugar: Citrus Farmer
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax: Purple Punch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sugar:Sunshine Daydream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wax: AJ's Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Wax: Scott's OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
Shatter: Jack Flash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Shatter: Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Crumble:Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Shatter: Banana Split
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Incredibles: Strawberry Crunch
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Incredibles - Mile High Mint
from GTI
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Green Apple: 1:1 (10-Pack)
from Unknown Brand
3.8mg
THC
4.2mg
CBD
$351 Pack
In-store only
Sour Raspberry Chews: THC (10 pack)
from Unknown Brand
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mango Chews: CBD (10-Pack)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
22%
CBD
$77.510 Pack
In-store only
Raspberry Chews: THC (10-Pack)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10010 Pack
In-store only
Mango Chews: THC (10-Pack)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$1810 pack
In-store only
Tincture: 1:1 (Extra Strength)
from Unknown Brand
281%
THC
313%
CBD
$10030 ML
In-store only
Honey Jar: THC
from Unknown Brand
1530mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$774 oz
In-store only
Raspberry Chews: 1:1 (10-Pack)
from Unknown Brand
12mg
THC
13mg
CBD
$77.55 Pack
In-store only
Tincture: 1:1 (Regular Strength)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6230 ML
In-store only
Tincture: THC (Regular Strength)
from Unknown Brand
249mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5530 ML
In-store only
Tincture: THC (Extra Strength)
from Unknown Brand
537.86mg
THC
4.93mg
CBD
$9530 ML
In-store only
Tincture: CBD (3x Strength)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$199each
In-store only
Mini Pre-Roll: White Knuckles
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Pre-Rolls: Banana Split
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$15For 1
+1 more size
In-store only
Pre-Rolls: Cookies and Cream
from Unknown Brand
25.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$15For 1
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Muscle Lotion
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$135each
In-store only
CBD Body Lotion
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$95each
In-store only
CBD Clarifying Facial Lotion
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$62each
In-store only
T-Pen "GO"
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Salve: CBD (Regular Strength)
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
172mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only