Located in scenic Great Barrington, right on Route 7 (next to Price Chopper), Theory Wellness welcomes patients to Berkshire County's first medical marijuana dispensary! Committed to expanding well being through cannabis, Theory is focused on small batches and unique genetics, striving to develop and provide the most effective and diverse range of strains and products for patients in Massachusetts.