The branding & storefront feel more like a bar than a wellness space. I feel like I’m walking into a Instagram influencer’s YouTube channel instead of a dispensary. The staff are cheerful and do the wafting consistently, which did give it the leg up with making it feel like the “old days” where you could smell the product first. Beyond the insta-smiles, the patient service is severely lacking. I was shocked by the disparity between patient service here and all the other dispensaries in the state which resolved the same issue that Theory refused to ameliorate. I’ll be sticking to places where I feel like a patient with a disability is supported.
