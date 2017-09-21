B-wall on March 9, 2019

I see a lot of people complaining about issues like “flavor” quality “thc potency” and pricing..... one kid said “the other place I went had thc content of 90% and theroy was 60% over priced”.... that right there is a review from a person who has no clue what they’re talking about obviously every strain is going to have different levels, same goes with cartridges.. he probably shouldn’t be smoking 90% if he doesn’t understand the concept, he also complained about the taxes and felt like theroy was giving him “the run around” apparently he thinks that the despencery decides what to tax.... wow..... he complained about the “east cost flavor” and how it needs to get worked on, yeah sorry I’m not going to trust a kids flavor review, if he doesn’t get the fact that different strains are going to have different thc content. I’ve had the mimosa, blue dream and triangle mints from there and the flavor content was right on par.... talk about thc content, triangle mints was testing over 30% on the flower, I’d say that pretty dam good. My only complaint would be limits, I’m not a complete idiot like some of the other reviewers and can understand that until more places pop up they’re going to have limits.... I live about 20 minutes from great Barrington as well as Pittsfield, I will only be spending my money at theroy.