Theory Wellness Sherwood Medical Dispensary
Sherwood, Ohio
403.8 miles away
Theory Wellness Sherwood Medical Dispensary
Our Sherwood marijuana dispensary features a wide variety of high-quality cannabis products, from top-shelf flower to edibles, tinctures, concentrates, and more. With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, we'll be here to help you find the perfect product for your needs, whether you're a seasoned cannabis patient or a first-time buyer in the Ohio dispensary market.
9915 US-127, Sherwood, OH
License MMD.0700148
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblemedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
Closed
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
