420 DEALS: Captain Chronic 1g PR $3, Uncle Riggy’s 1g wax $15, Uncle Rudi’s Oz $60, Svin Crown Jewels 1g $40, and 25% off all Treedom flower
About
**The Pot Shop Bellingham** strives to provide the people, the place, and the product to create the perfect environment for consumers. We specialize in offering the best products available with the best atmosphere and experience for our customers. Whether you are new to cannabis or a seasoned veteran, you'll find just what you're looking for.